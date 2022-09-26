Robert Saleh Provides Jets Injury Update

Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided updates on several injured players Monday at his media availability.

The most important update is on the condition of quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets said a few weeks ago that Wilson’s earliest possible return was this week against Pittsburgh. The head coach wasn’t willing to provide any update today, however.

Saleh with no update on Zach Wilson, saying it's up to Wilson's doctors to confirm his availability by clearing him in the next 24-36 hours. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 26, 2022

That timeline coincides with the point where the Jets will begin installing their gameplan for the week. In all likelihood, the Jets will only play Wilson if he’s in position to take all of the first team reps leading up to the game.

Starting linebacker Quincy Williams left Sunday’s game with an injury that looked serious. He was carted off the field. Saleh indicated, however, that the Jets have avoided the worst.

Quincy Williams "dodged a bullet," per Saleh. Has a high ankle sprain. Is listed as week to week. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 26, 2022

Of course, injury timeframes from Saleh haven’t been particularly reliable, but this is the only information we have right now.

George Fant also left the game with an injury after allowing a sack to Trey Hendrickson. His status is unclear for Pittsburgh.

Saleh says George Fant is "day to day" with the knee injury. He does not rule out holding Fant back for this week to give him a rest. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 26, 2022

Fant might need a week of rest, but it isn’t clear whether the Jets could afford to give it to him. I doubt the team wants Zach Wilson returning to the lineup with Conor McDermott protecting his blind side.

Saleh did strike a somewhat hopeful note on Duane Brown.

Robert Saleh says he doesn't know about IR for George Fant. Says Duane Brown will be back on the practice field once he is eligible to come off after the Steelers game. #Jets — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) September 26, 2022

Brown was signed during the preseason and suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on IR despite barely taking the field.