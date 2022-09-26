 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Saleh Provides Jets Injury Update

By John B
Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided updates on several injured players Monday at his media availability.

The most important update is on the condition of quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets said a few weeks ago that Wilson’s earliest possible return was this week against Pittsburgh. The head coach wasn’t willing to provide any update today, however.

That timeline coincides with the point where the Jets will begin installing their gameplan for the week. In all likelihood, the Jets will only play Wilson if he’s in position to take all of the first team reps leading up to the game.

Starting linebacker Quincy Williams left Sunday’s game with an injury that looked serious. He was carted off the field. Saleh indicated, however, that the Jets have avoided the worst.

Of course, injury timeframes from Saleh haven’t been particularly reliable, but this is the only information we have right now.

George Fant also left the game with an injury after allowing a sack to Trey Hendrickson. His status is unclear for Pittsburgh.

Fant might need a week of rest, but it isn’t clear whether the Jets could afford to give it to him. I doubt the team wants Zach Wilson returning to the lineup with Conor McDermott protecting his blind side.

Saleh did strike a somewhat hopeful note on Duane Brown.

Brown was signed during the preseason and suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on IR despite barely taking the field.

