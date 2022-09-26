MNF: Giants vs Cowboys Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 3. Tonight we have an NFC East grudge match between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. The Giants will be hosting this game at MetLife Stadium. In days of yore we’d have people saying things like “these two teams just don’t like each other,” and “you can throw out the records when these two teams meet,” and similar cliches.

The 1-1 Cowboys have struggled out of the gate after Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury. He has reportedly been progressing well from surgery, but Prescott won’t be under center tonight. Instead we get Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Cowboys. Rush played reasonably well against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, but the Cowboys definitely miss Prescott. The Cowboys have scored just 11.5 points per game this season. It’s very difficult to win with that kind of production on offense. The Cowboys defense has been quite good, but they still need to score more to win.

The Giants have been one of the early surprises of the NFL with an undefeated 2-0 record to start this season. I am skeptical they have the talent to find continued success, but so far so good for the Giants. Like the Cowboys the Giants have struggled on offense thus far, but the defense has been quite good, limiting opponents to 20 points or less in both games. If Dak Prescott were playing tonight, I’d think the Cowboys were about to burst the Giants’ bubble, but with the QB matchup being as uninspiring as you’ll find in the NFL with Cooper Rush facing Daniel Jones, this looks like a tossup.

Dallas has dominated the all time series with the Giants, and they have also taken four of the last five games in this rivalry. I have little conviction one way or the other in this game, but I’m going with the Cowboys to pull a mild upset on the road over the Giants. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let us know your picks below, and use this thread to discuss the game.