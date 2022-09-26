Podcast: Jets Fall to Bengals 27-12

After a thrilling win a week ago against the Cleveland Browns the Jets had a chance to get over .500 by beating the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday at MetLife Stadium. It did not happen.

The Bengals beat the Jets 27-12. The performance on the New York side was ugly. Cincinnati dominated on both sides of the ball. The two score margin did not do justice to how much better the Bengals were than the Jets in this game. It is back to the drawing board for the Jets.

On today’s podcast we break down the loss. Both the offense and the defense failed for the Jets. The offense’s struggles are perhaps easier to explain. They also might have longer lasting implications for the team as Zach Wilson is expected to return to the lineup next week.

