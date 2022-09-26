New York Jets Flight Connections 9/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. To no one’s surprise, the Jets crumbled to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday to the score of 27-12. It was honestly a pathetic showing, and one I expected after the team acted like Week 2 was their Superbowl. As more time passes with Robert Saleh as HC, the more I start to believe he was overrated by Jets fans and league circles. Defensively speaking, only Jim Schwartz has had a defensive background with a rookie season that went as poorly as Saleh’s. This year, nothing really has seemed to change. The team is still giving up a ton of points. The defense doesn’t get many stops, and the offense is still terrible. Things need to change, and fast. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

