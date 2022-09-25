Jets Fan Confidence Surges After Victory in Cleveland

It is time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts.

Each week we ask Jets fans questions about the team and the NFL in general. Then we bring you the results.

This time last week Jets fan confidence had fallen to 59%. A thrilling comeback victory in Cleveland did a lot to fix things. This week 89% of Jets fans who voted expressed confidence in the team’s direction.

This is a higher rating than we had at the end of the preseason. You have to go back to start of training camp before Zach Wilson got hurt to find the last time fan confidence was this high.

Fan confidence isn’t the only change this week. Just as we did last week, we polled fans on who should start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday. The result was a landslide.

Now I’m not saying our fans overreact to the results of the game each week, but prior to the Browns game when we ran this poll, only 21% of fans voted for Flacco to start. Chris Streveler had more votes. I kid you not.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.