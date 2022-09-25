Jets Open as 3.5-point Underdogs vs Steelers

The New York Jets lost to the Cincinnati Bengals at home today, 27 - 12, to bring their record for the 2022 NFL season to 1-2.

Now the Jets go on the road to face the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers. This is not your usual formidable Steelers team. The Steelers are struggling badly so far this season. Mitchell Trubisky under center has led the Pittsburgh offense to a terrible start to the season, with the Steelers topping 17 points just once this season, and that came in a 23 - 20 season opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals in which the Steelers defense generated five turnovers. Suffice it to say the Steelers offense has not scared anyone this season.

The Steelers have also struggled a bit on defense since T.J. Watt went down with an injury on opening day. In the last two games the Steelers have generated a total of one turnover and two sacks.

If the Jets get Zach Wilson back in the lineup for this game, he is probably catching the Steelers at the right time. The Jets should have a shot at keeping Wilson upright and turnover free in this one. If they manage that I like the Jets’ chances for coming out of Pittsburgh with a much needed victory.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 3.5 point underdogs against the Steelers on Sunday. That seems like a fair spread. Both teams are struggling and the Steelers have home field advantage.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. The Jets just have to play relatively mistake free football and let Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers shoot themselves in the foot. That of course is easier said than done, but this looks on paper like one of the more winnable games for the Jets this season.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +145/Pittsburgh Steelers -170.

The Over/Under for the game is 41.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?