SNF: Broncos vs 49ers Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 3. Tonight the Denver Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start after acquiring star quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. The Broncos expected Wilson to lift the entire offense to new heights, but that has not yet happened. The Broncos have scored 16 points in each of their first two games on the way to a 1-1 record to open the season. While the Broncos have moved the ball on offense reasonably well, ranking 7th in the NFL in yards, they have failed to put up points. The defense has been stout as usual, ranking third in the NFL in yards and points allowed. It may be just a matter of time before Wilson and the Broncos gel on offense. If so, this could soon be a formidable Broncos team.

The 49ers just lost their starting quarterback, Trey Lance, for the season. Fortunately they have former starter Jimmy Garoppolo to take over under center. While Lance may be the future for the 49ers at the quarterback position, for the present Garoppolo may actually be an upgrade. The 49ers struggled mightily on offense with Lance under center in an embarrassing 19 - 10 opening day loss to the Chicago Bears. With Lance being replaced by Garoppolo last week the 49ers offense came to life in a 27 - 7 drubbing of the Seattle Seahawks. Like the Broncos, the 49ers field an excellent defense, currently ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed and third in points allowed. With star tight end George Kittle set to make his season debut for the 49ers tonight, the 49ers may be set up for a great game.

I like the Broncos at home in this game. I have submitted my pick for this game and all this week’s games using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.