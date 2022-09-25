Final Score: Bengals 27, Jets 12

In the New York Jets third game of the 2022 season, on a cloudy early autumn afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the New York Jets lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27 - 12.

In the first half it was all Bengals. The Jets pass rush put little pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. With time to throw Burrow picked the Jets secondary apart, repeatedly hitting on deep passes to his star trio of wide receivers.

The Jets offense, on the other hand, was mostly stagnant. The Bengals pass rush kept Jets quarterback Joe Flacco under constant pressure, and Flacco did not respond well. He lost the ball on an interception and the Jets offense managed just a trio of field goals in a largely lifeless first half performance.

The Jets opened the second half losing the football on a Flacco strip sack, and the Bengals quickly punched it in for a 27 - 9 lead. At this point, with the Jets offense stagnant, it was going to take another improbable comeback for the Jets to salvage a victory. Alas, the Jets were out of magic this day.

The Jets never really came close to making this a competitive game in the second half. They put up another field goal to bring the score to 27 - 12, then were helpless to stop the Bengals running game as the Bengals ground out more than 7 minutes of the 4th quarter. By the time the Jets got the ball back there was a little more than two minutes left, and there would be no miracle today. A late Flacco interception ended a Jets last gasp drive and the Bengals went into victory formation.

With the loss the Jets go to 1-2 on the year.

John will provide a more in depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.