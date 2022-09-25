Jets vs Bengals Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Cincinnati Bengals is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Bengals 20 - 9.
The Jets opened the game on defense and promptly gave up a long touchdown drive to the Bengals, as the Bengals star receivers proved to be too much for the Jets’ revamped secondary.
The Jets answered on offense with a drive for a 50 yard Greg Zuerlein field goal and a 7 - 3 Bengals lead.
The Bengals got the ball back and quickly lost it on a Ja’Marr Chase fumble. The Jets turned that turnover into a field goal and a 7 - 6 deficit.
On the Bengals’ next possession the Jets had the Bengals stopped on a 3 and out, but a John Franklin-Myers roughing the passer penalty gave the Bengals new life. Joe Burrow took full advantage, hitting Tyler Boyd on a 56 yard touchdown pass helped along by a Jordan Whitehead missed tackle. That gave the Bengals a 14 - 6 lead as an action-packed 1st quarter came to a close.
In the 2nd quarter the Jets defense firmed up, holding the Bengals to a pair of field goals. Unfortunately the life went out of the Jets passing game after Garrett Wilson left the game with a rib injury. The Jets couldn’t get anything going on offense after that, and they were limited to a short field goal drive as time expired in the half.
We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Bengals by 11 points.
Enjoy the second half everyone.
Loading comments...