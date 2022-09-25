Jets vs Bengals Game Thread

It’s week 3 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are home in East Rutherford, New York to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets look to put together a modest two game win streak following their improbable come from behind win against the Cleveland Browns last week. Joe Flacco and company will look to keep the momentum rolling against a struggling Cincinnati Bengals team that surprisingly comes into this game winless.

The Jets defense will take on the unenviable task of trying to shut down the Bengals talented offense featuring Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon. The Bengals offensive line has had all kinds of problems protecting Joe Burrow, so that may be the key to getting the Jets’ pass rush going. If the Jets can get to Joe Burrow early and often, then the defense has a shot at keeping this game from getting out of reach.

It’s the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals in week 3 of the 2022 New York Jets season. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.