Week 3 Late Games Open Thread

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

Perhaps the most compelling of the late afternoon games has Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. A pair of aging future Hall of Fame quarterbacks face off in what will probably be one of the last times, if not the last time these two legends face each other. Neither Brady nor Rodgers has played up to their Hall of Fame standards thus far this year, but when these two get together, there’s always the possibility of witnessing something magical.

In the other late afternoon games Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in what may be the start of a compelling rivalry of talented young quarterbacks; Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams clash with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in yet another good quarterback matchup; and Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in what is not such a great clash of quarterback titans.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.