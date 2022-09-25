Jets vs Bengals Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are at home in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the Cincinnati Bengals today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

It looks like this will be good weather for fans and players alike for most of the game, with an increasing risk of showers as the game progresses in the second half. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be moderate and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the south southwest throughout the game. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the low to mid 70s throughout the game. Humidity will be moderate, in the mid to upper 50s throughout the game. The risk of precipitation will be around 15% to start the game, increasing in the second half to around 25%. Thunderstorms later in the day will probably hold out until the game is over, but this could be a close call. This looks like a good day for fans at the game as long as the rain holds off. For the players the weather should have minimal impacts on the game, again so long as the rain holds off. If the showers arrive a bit early, then the game could get a little sloppy for fans and players alike in the rain.

Enjoy the game everybody.