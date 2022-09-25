How to watch Jets vs. Bengals in Week 3

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will be showing a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Bengals at Jets early on CBS

Eagles at Commanders early on FOX

Packers at Buccaneers late on FOX

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call today’s game between the Jets and Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern on CBS.

Today’s game has a wider broadcast footprint than the first two Jets games of 2022. In addition to New York, CBS affiliates in Hartford, Scranton, Harrisburg, Cleveland, Toledo, Dayton, Columbus (OH), Cincinnati, Louisville, Lexington (KY), and Charleston (WV) will be showing the game. Jets fans in Pittsburgh and Roanoke (VA) caught a tough break. Their CBS affiliates initially planned on showing the game but switched to Buffalo vs. Miami during the week.

The entire nation will see 49ers at Broncos tonight on NBC and Cowboys at Giants tomorrow night on ESPN and ABC.