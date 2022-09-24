NFL Picks for Week 3 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 6 point underdogs at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. That seems like a pretty large spread in favor of a struggling Bengals team on the road against the Jets. The Bengals have had all kinds of problems protecting Joe Burrow this season, and if the Jets’ pass rush can get untracked and pressure Burrow all game the Jets not only should cover the spread, but they should also have a shot at pulling off the upset. I’ll take the Bengals over the Jets in this game out of respect for Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champions, but this game might be a lot closer than the odds suggest, and an upset here won’t shock me.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.