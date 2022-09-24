New York Jets Flight Connections 09/24/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets host the defending AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. The key to this game against a Bengals team that has struggled out of the gate may be the effectiveness of the Jets’ pass rush against a Bengals offensive line that has had all kinds of problems protecting quarterback Joe Burrow so far this season. The Jets’ pass rush has been a little sluggish so far. If they can change that and harass Joe Burrow all game the Jets might pull off the upset. If Burrow gets all kinds of time to throw, on the other hand, this Bengals team is too loaded with weapons on offense to continue to struggle, and the Jets aren’t really built to win in a shootout. Quinnen, JFM, Lawson and company, this game’s on you.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in September:

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh Honors Linden HS Player Xavier McClain

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Are the Jets and Bengals Poised for Another High-Scoring Game?

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Bengals’ Joe Burrow: ‘He's Relentless'

Caroline Hendershot - Jets CB Brandin Echols ‘Had to Stay Ready’ When His Name Was Called

Randy Lange - Jets-Bengals Game Preview | 4 Quarters of Football Plus a Special Halftime

Peter Botte - Jets expecting Elijah Moore's light production to increase

Antwan Staley - Jets looking to run more against Bengals on Sunday at Metlife

Antwan Staley - Jets’ young stars reminds Robert Saleh of his Seahawks days

Rich Cimini - Dancing Joe Flacco mocked by his kids but hailed by Jets as Zach Wilson nears return

Blake Pace - Keys For New York Jets to Defeat Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3

Daniel Kelly - How the New York Jets Can Stop Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Max Goodman - New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson Earning Comparisons to Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

David Wyatt-Hupton - Game Preview: Bengals

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Robert Saleh Sounds off on Jets QB Zach Wilson Amid Drama

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Zach Wilson Delivers Strong Message to Jets Rookie Garrett Wilson

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - $24 Million Weapon Set to Return vs. Bengals Amid Injury Issues

Michael Obermuller - Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Sounds off on QB Choice vs. Jets

Brandyn Pokrass - Garrett Wilson Breaks Out and Seals an Improbable Jets Victory

Justin Fried - NY Jets will officially face Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers in Week 4

Justin Fried - D.J. Reed has been the NY Jets best player through two games

Billy Riccette - Jets announce final injury report for Sunday vs. Bengals

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Carl Lawson, CJ Uzomah ready to play former team

Ryan Moran - New York Jets Week 3: Getting to know the Cincinnati Bengals

Ryan Moran - One bold prediction for the New York Jets in Week 3 against the Bengals

Ryan Moran - The New York Jets pass rush has the perfect opportunity to get going

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Bengals

Jim Cerny - 'I can't miss this game': Jets' CJ Uzomah won't let injury stand in way of revenge vs. Bengals

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.