New York Jets Flight Connections 9/23/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Corey Davis found himself on the injury report yesterday, meaning that Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson should be in line for a large portion of the work on Sunday. With Braxton Berrios mixed in, the Jets have three players that can be moved throughout each position at WR; making the offense at least a little more unpredictable for opposing defenses. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out if Davis were to miss time, as the veteran has been quite useful to the Jets offense in the first two weeks of the season. And with an angry Bengals team coming in Week 3, the Jets will need to be firing on all cylinders if they hope to pull out a win. Let’s hope they do. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Thursday
Brian Lewis - Jets receiver added to injury report
Andy Vasquez - Jets injury report: Will Corey Davis, C.J. Uzomah play vs. Bengals in Week 3?
Michael Nania - NY Jets to wear familiar uniform vs. Bengals
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ comeback win vs. Browns was nice, but Bengals will reveal truth about their identity
Steve Serby - Jets' Carl Lawson set to face Bengals, his old team
Randy Lange - Carl Lawson: Playing Bengals Is 'Important' but Not Especially Special
Randy Lange - 5 Players to Watch When the Jets Host Winless but Dangerous Bengals
Brian Lewis - Jets cornerbacks face big test vs. Bengals’ dynamic receivers
John Pullano - Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Impressed with Bengals Ja’Marr Chase
NewYorkJets.com - Baldy's Breakdown | Get to Know the Bengals' Defensive Personnel
Joe Blewett - How the NY Jets pulled off a miracle in Cleveland | Film
Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Joe Flacco made history in poetic fashion against the Browns
SNY - Bent - Deep Dive on Jets rookie Garrett Wilson's breakout Week 2 performance
John Pullano - Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rooke of the Week
Jack Bell - Jets’ Rookie WR Garrett Wilson: ‘I Want to Be Great’
David Wyatt-Hupton - Wilson's Work
SNY - Jets OC Mike LaFleur discusses expectations after Garrett Wilson's strong Week 2
SNY - Bart Scott explains what Garrett Wilson's next step will be in becoming a star wide receiver | Jets Game Plan
Michael Nania - Ranking every NY Jets position group through Week 2
SNY - NFL insider breaks down impact of Jets' young offensive talent | Connor Hughes
Rivka Boord - The passion of NY Jets fans deserves admiration, not ridicule
Eric Allen - Nick Mangold on His Ring of Honor Induction: 'It's Really Special'
Jake Brown - ‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 108: Nick Mangold relives Jets memories ahead of Ring of Honor
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Colts Emerge as Possible Suitor in Jets Trade Talks
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - 49ers Could Poach Jets Quarterback, Says Insider
Poll
Will the Jets keep the Bengals under 250 passing yards?
27%
Yes
57%
No
14%
Meh
