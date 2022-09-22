Garrett Wilson Named Rookie of the Week for Breakout Performance vs. Cleveland

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has earned the first award of his young career. The Ohio State product was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his performance Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson had 8 catches for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Jets’ last minute victory over Cleveland. The second touchdown was the game-winner.

The Jets have been searching for a go to guy on offense for a long time. There was thought it might be Elijah Moore. Some thought it might be Breece Hall (present company included).

You don’t want to read too much into one game, but Wilson has been performing since the preseason. Even when the statistical production hasn’t been there, it has been evident how effortless getting open is for him. He already seems like a very savvy route runner.

Hopefully this is the first of many awards for Wilson.