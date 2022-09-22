Podcast: Jets-Bengals Talk

Today we have our third Crossover Thursday podcast of the season. I join Jake Liscow and James Rapien, the co-hosts of Locked On Bengals to discuss Sunday’s Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets will be looking to update Cincinnati for a second consecutive season.

I’m not sure anybody expected the Jets to have a better record than the Bengals entering this game. The defending AFC Champions are off to a slow start in 2022. They have lost their first two games. Their opposing quarterbacks were Mitchell Trubisky and Cooper Rush. Maybe there is hope for Joe Flacco after the veteran led the Jets to a shocking comeback win last week in Cleveland. We go over the big storylines for this game, the key matchups, and predictions.

Locked On Jets is on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you enjoy it.