New York Jets Flight Connections 9/22/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After the panic from Week 1, we’re already seeing members of the beat state their hesitancy to start Zach Wilson over Joe Flacco once healthy. Personally, I find that absurd. For starters, the Jets need to find out what they have in Wilson, and if he is indeed the future of the franchise. Secondly, despite the euphoric feeling of a win of Week 2’s nature, the victory itself was that of a lot of luck in favor of the team. The Jets were losing for most of the game, and needed a prayer to come through to give the team the victory. The beginning of that game shouldn’t be forgotten due to the outcome, especially after how weak Week 1’s performance was. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 3: Jets vs. Bengals

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah refuses to miss game vs. Bengals

Jason Burgos - New York Jets will reportedly intensify Zach Wilson's reps this week to push towards a Week 4 return

Phillip Martinez - Jets won’t take 0-2 Bengals lightly in Week 3: ‘They’re still the AFC Champs’

Vitor Paiva - Reasons why NY Jets have a favorable matchup vs. Bengals

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Week 3 plan for QB Zach Wilson revealed

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson is Jets future, but Robert Saleh must ride Joe Flacco

Rivka Boord - How would Zach Wilson have fared in Weeks 1 and 2 for NY Jets?

NewYorkJets.com - Corey Davis: Win, Lose or Draw You Have to Focus on the Next Game

NewYorkJets.com - Next Gen Stats | How Improbable Was the Comeback in Cleveland?

Randy Lange - Three Days Later, Jets QB Joe Flacco's Still Hoppin' Happy About the Win at Cleveland

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Joe Flacco embracing the moment, including getting roasted by his kids for his celebration moves

Michael Nania - Garrett Wilson had a hilarious reaction to NY Jets' onside recovery

Ryan Dunleavy - Garrett Wilson wants to be Jets' difference maker

Mike Rosenstein - Ex-Jets star: Get Garrett Wilson ‘the f*****g ball’

Andy Vasquez - Jets rookie power rankings: Tracking Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, more

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker is becoming an elite 2-way guard | Film

Ethan Greenberg - Which 4 Jets Rank In PFF's Top 10 at Their Position?

Ethan Greenberg - Jets P Braden Mann Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

SNY - Jeane Coakley talks to Jets legend Nick Mangold about joining Jets Ring of Honor

Eric Allen - Darrelle Revis Named a First-Year Nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Adam Pankey to Practice Squad

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.