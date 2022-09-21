Jets Week 3 Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to those of you who sent in questions. Mailbag questions are the fuel for any mailbag episode. If your question went unanswered this week, feel free to send it in for a future installment. Sadly there are almost always more great questions than there is time to answer all of the questions. I do get to as many as I can.

This week we discuss the performance of the offensive line. I think there have been some positive points and some negatives. We also talk about the best way to deploy Jets wide receivers. Another topic is the run defense. What can be done to improve it after a rough game? How about potential lineup changes? Finally, we discuss Jeff Ulbrich.

