Filed under: SB Nation Reacts NFL Reacts Jets Reacts Survey: Week 3 By Kyle Thele Sep 20, 2022, 4:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Jets Reacts Survey: Week 3 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/XM67ZN/">Please take our survey</a> More From Gang Green Nation Podcast: Jets Successes and Failures From the First Two Weeks 2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: All I Need Is A Miracle New York Jets Flight Connections 9/20/22 Joe Flacco to Start at Quarterback for the Jets Week 3 vs. Bengals MNF: Titans vs Bills and Vikings vs Eagles Predictions and Game Thread Jets Week 2 Game Balls and Anti-Game Balls Loading comments...
Loading comments...