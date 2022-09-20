Podcast: Jets Successes and Failures From the First Two Weeks

We are two weeks into the 2022 season. This is not an enormous sample size, but we are now more than 10 percent of the way through the season. That is how it goes with a 17 game season. Things go quickly.

It is too early to make any definitive statements about how things will end up, but we can now at least begin to break down what has happened.

On today’s podcast we take a look at the areas where the Jets made big moves over the course of the offseason. We see which plans have worked thus far and which have not. Fans have to be very happy with positions like wide receiver and cornerback. There is likely far less happiness over tight end and safety. All of this and more on today’s episode.

