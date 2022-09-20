2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: All I Need Is A Miracle

The New York Jets were dead, to begin with. There was no doubt whatever about that. The Jets were dead as a doornail. This must be distinctly understood, or nothing wonderful can come of what we saw on Sunday. For what we saw was nothing short of a miracle. The miracle of resurrection. There was no way the Jets were coming back. All Nick Chubb had to do was fall down, and the Jets were dead. But Nick Chubb didn’t fall down. And this breathed new life into the corpse of the Jets on Sunday. The Jets made the most of that breath of life. In an epic comeback we are unlikely to see the likes of again in any of our lifetimes, the Jets came back from the dead, and here we are, a September victory in hand, ready to conquer the world. Or something. How did the power rankings feel about this impossible dream of a comeback in Cleveland? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

27) New York Jets Honestly, nobody could have convinced me after Joe Flacco’s preseason performance and Week 1 outing that he’d win a game for the Jets before Zach Wilson returned from injury. Congratulations are in order, and a formal apology is necessary. Robert Saleh kept the receipts, and those papers have my name on them. Garrett Wilson being good already shouldn’t surprise anyone. After a scary hit on the sideline on a play he showed off his disrespectful leaping ability, he returned to be the catalyst in the Jets’ comeback win against the Browns.

Sports Illustrated

24. New York Jets (1-1) Last week: Win at Cleveland, 31-30 Next week: vs. Cincinnati If nothing else, the Jets have shown that they aren’t laying down anymore. A strong half against the Ravens. A stunning comeback against the Browns. Once this 2022 draft class matures, the Jets will be a competitor.

New York Post

22. New York Jets 1-1 (Last week 30) With 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Browns had a 99.8 percent win probability. Final score in regulation: Jets 31, Browns 30. After head coach Robert Saleh went out on a limb with his “taking receipts” rant, the Jets played hard for 60 minutes and needed every second for a miracle 13-point rally helped by an onside kick.

ESPN

29. New York Jets (1-1) Week 2 ranking: 32 Biggest early adjustment: Give the ball to Michael Carter and Breece Hall more The Jets are too pass-reliant, which explains why Carter and Hall have combined for only 30 carries through two games. And it’s not like they’re not productive — the duo is averaging 5.2 yards per carry. If the Jets want to make serious noise this season, they have to get back to their roots — balance on offense. That will be especially important when quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) returns to the lineup, which could be Week 4.

USA Today

23. Jets (32): One vote for Braden Mann as the AFC special teams player of the week. The NYJ punter connected on a 17-yard pass (rather than punt) to extend a drive that resulted in the team’s first TD on Sunday, and his onside kick set up the game-winning score.

What a difference a miracle makes. Lets hope the Jets have fun storming the castle this coming Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?