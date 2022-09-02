Jets Restructure CJ Mosley’s Contract

The Jets have restructured the contract of linebacker CJ Mosley per Field Yates of ESPN.

The Jets have converted $14.88M of LB C.J. Mosley’s base salary into a signing bonus (while adding two void years), creating $11.904M in 2022 cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2022

I will try to make this as simple as possible because I know NFL contacts and the salary cap can get complex.

Essentially what the Jets have done is lower Mosley’s cap hit by $11.904 million for 2022.

In doing so, Mosley’s cap hit rises by that same $11.904 million in future seasons. The future hit will be spread out over four seasons (really three, but let’s not overcomplicate things). This includes the two years remaining on his contract and the two void years the Jets added. Void years added to a contract essentially create cap hits for a player no longer on your team for that season. Why add void years? They typically work in situations like this when the team wants to reduce the player’s current cap hit and are willing to take on a bigger cap number for the player in the future.

For his part, Mosley will likely receive a lump sum payment of $14.88 million which he would have had to wait for game checks to collect.

Is it good? Is it bad?

It’s really neither. This is an accounting move more than anybody else. It simply changes the timing of when the Jets will be charged this money against the cap.

Is this a sign a big move is about to come with the newfound cap space?

It might not be.

My personal opinion: I don't believe the #Jets restructured CJ Mosley to go and sign another player. Teams want to go into season with cap space so that they have the money to add players when guys inevitably go down. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 2, 2022

Unused cap space rolls over to the next season in the NFL. So if the Jets do not spend the savings, it will be added to their 2023 cap and can be used to cover the future hits this creates on Mosley.