Jets End of Preseason Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag.

The mailbag is usually scheduled for Wednesday, but the roster news from this week moved it back to Friday. Thanks to everybody who submitted questions. As usual, there were more questions than there was time to get to all of them. If your question went unanswered, feel free to resubmit it for a future mailbag installment.

In this mailbag we discuss the state of the offensive line. How much concern should Jets fans have after the unit looked shaky in the preseason finale against the Giants? We also discuss the preseason? Is it necessary? Should Joe Flacco start Week 1 against Baltimore if Zach Wilson is unable to go, or is there a better option? What should we make of the 2020 Draft class as it pertains to Joe Douglas? All of this and more are mailbag topics.

Thanks as always for watching or listening.