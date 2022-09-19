Joe Flacco to Start at Quarterback for the Jets Week 3 vs. Bengals

It comes as no surprise, but Joe Flacco will remain in the starting lineup for the Jets Week 3 as they take on the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Connor Hughes of SNY broke the story.

Sources: Joe Flacco will start for the #Jets on Sunday against the #Bengals, sources tell @SNYtv.



Zach Wilson, while progressing well, will not play — no matter what.



Jets stance has not changed: They want him 110%. They will not play him until he's 110%. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 19, 2022

The Jets already ruled Zach Wilson out of this game two weeks ago. Before the opener against Baltimore head coach Robert Saleh stated that Wilson would miss at least the first three games, making his earliest possible return date next week against Pittsburgh.

Based on the way the game against the Cleveland Browns finished, there was little doubt the Jets would stick with Flacco.

The veteran quarterback redeemed himself after an awful opener against Baltimore. Against the Browns, Flacco threw for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns, the final two coming in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Jets overcome a late 13 point deficit.

Of course it could be Flacco’s final start before the second year quarterback returns.