Podcast: Jets Stage an Epic Comeback in Cleveland

It was an amazing victory yesterday for the New York Jets in Cleveland. The game looked lost. The Jets trailed with less than 2 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Then the Jets made an unbelievable comeback. A long touchdown to Corey Davis cut it to 6 after the extra point. An onside kick was recovered. The Jets put together a drive culminating in a touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Garrett Wilson. Greg Zuerlein added the extra point. The defense stopped a desperation Browns drive on an Ashtyn Davis interception, and the Jets had their first victory of their season. It was their first September win since 2018.

On today’s podcast we break down the excitement. So much went right in the last two minutes. Some things went wrong before. We discuss it all.

