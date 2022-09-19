MNF: Titans vs Bills and Vikings vs Eagles Predictions and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight we have an odd slate of games. Instead of the usual one Monday Night Football game we have two. Not only that, but the two games overlap each other, so that you will be unable to watch both games live in their entirety unless you go with a split screen or multiple TV setup. Not ideal, but I guess the NFL has its reasons for scheduling games this way.

In the earlier game slated to kickoff at 7:15 PM ET, the 1-0 Buffalo Bills will host the 0-1 Tennessee Titans in Orchard Creek, New York. The Bills may be the best team in the NFL, and they are heavily favored at home against the Titans.

In the later game scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 pm ET, the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles will host the 1-0 Minnesota Vikings in the City of Brotherly Love. Both teams got off to a good start last week with wins in their respective openers. The Vikings won with a dominant defensive performance, and the Eagles won in an offensive shootout. It will be interesting to see how this game develops.

I like both home teams tonight. Bills over the Titans and Eagles over the Vikings. I have submitted my picks using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let us know your picks below, and use this thread to discuss the game.