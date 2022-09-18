New York Jets Flight Connections 09/18/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! With C.J. Uzomah looking like he won’t suit up for the New York Jets today, the Jets have elevated tight end Kenny Yeboah to the active roster. It’s a curious move. Even without Uzomah the Jets have tight ends Tyler Conklin, Lawrence Cager and Jeremy Ruckert on the active roster. Why elevate a 4th tight end? Does this hint at Ruckert being inactive? If so, that’s not a great look for the Jets 3rd round draft pick. We’ll see how this develops.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in September:

Brian Costello - Jets' Breece Hall aiming to put rough NFL debut behind him

Bob Raissman - Raissman: Jets' Robert Saleh off the runway with ‘receipts’ rant

Blake Pace - New York Jets Should Watch These 2023 NFL Draft Prospects During Week 3 of College Football

Michael Obermuller - Jets Elevate TE Kenny Yeboah, 1 Other in Week 2 vs Browns

Michael Obermuller - Bart Scott Breaks Down Robert Saleh’s ‘Receipts’ Comment

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Trade Proposal Sends Former Highly Touted Pick to NFC North

Dylan Tereman - Jets @ Browns; Week 2 Game Preview/Matchups to Watch

Mike Mitchell - NY Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 key matchups to watch in Week 2

Benjamin Jacob - 3 questions the NY Jets must answer against the Browns in Week 2

Billy Riccette - Jets drop to dead last in latest USA Today power rankings

Billy Riccette - Jets elevate Hermanns, Yeboah from practice squad for Week 2

Ryan Moran - Five keys to victory for the New York Jets in Week 2

Ryan Moran - Is the New York Jets defense close to taking the next step?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.