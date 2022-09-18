Final Score Jets 31, Browns 30: Do You Believe In Miracles?

In the New York Jets second game of the 2022 season, on a gorgeous late summer afternoon in Cleveland Ohio, the New York Jets finally notched a September win as they beat the Cleveland Browns 31 - 30 in an improbable comeback victory.

The first half was a back and forth slugfest, with the two teams exchanging one long drive after another on the way to a 14 - 14 halftime tie.

The only scoring in the third quarter came on a short Browns field goal after a long drive. The game entered the fourth quarter with the Browns leading 17 - 14 and the Jets on the drive in Browns territory. The Jets drive bogged down on a phantom George Fant holding penalty and Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57 yard field goal to tie the game again at 17 early in the fourth quarter.

The Browns immediately drove 75 yards for a touchdown and a 24 - 17 lead.

From there a couple of Jets mistakes almost doomed their chances for a victory. Garrett Wilson dropped a crucial pass that would have been a third down conversion, forcing the Jets to punt. On the ensuing punt return Marcell Harris committed a dead play unnecessary roughness penalty, giving the Browns the ball in Jets territory. Shortly thereafter Nick Chubb took the ball into the end zone for an all but insurmountable 30 - 17 Browns lead with two minutes to play. A missed Cade York extra point attempt sailed wide in what would prove to be a costly mistake for the Browns.

A 66 yard Flacco touchdown pass to a wide open Corey Davis on a blown Browns coverage brought the Jets within six points, and the Jets recovered the ensuing onsides kick to make things interesting.

Flacco then led the Jets down the field and zipped a go ahead touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left in the game. A last ditch drive by the Browns ended when a Jacoby Brissett pass nestled into the waiting hands of Ashtyn Davis to seal a miracle Jets comeback.

With the win the Jets go to 1-1 on the year.

John will provide a more in depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.