Jets vs Browns Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Cleveland Browns is in the books, and the Jets are tied with the Browns 14 - 14.
The Jets opened the game on offense and quickly went three and out.
The Browns took over at the 10 yard line and promptly launched a long methodical drive for a touchdown and a 7 - 0 Browns lead.
The Jets got the ball back and launched a long drive of their own, highlighted by a fake punt fourth down conversion on a Braden Mann pass. The Jets punched it in for a touchdown on a Joe Flacco pass to Garrett Wilson and the score was tied at 7 - 7.
The Browns answered by going on another long drive culminating in a Jacoby Brissett touchdown pass to Amari Cooper and the Browns retook the lead at 14 - 7.
The Jets then launched another long drive deep into Browns territory before Joe Flacco was strip sacked and the Browns recovered the fumble. The Jets forced a three and out by the Browns and got the ball back with a little more than a minute left in the half. They marched right down the field and scored on a touchdown pass to Breece Hall to tie the score at 14.
We go into the second half with the Jets tied with the Browns.
Enjoy the second half everyone.
