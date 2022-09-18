Jets vs Browns Game Thread

It’s week 2 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are on the road in Cleveland, Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets look to notch their first win of the 2022 season after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on opening day last week. Joe Flacco and company will look to improve on a dismal opening day performance by the Jets’ offense. It won’t be easy as the Jets face a tough Browns defense featuring edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Those two will provide an immense challenge to the Jets struggling offensive tackles. If the Jets tackles can’t handle the Browns pass rush this could be a very long day for the Jets offense.

The Jets defense will take on the unenviable task of trying to shut down the Browns high powered running game featuring Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns rushed for more than 200 yards last week against the Carolina Panthers. This will be a major test of a Jets run defense that performed extremely well a week ago against the Ravens. Any path to a Jets victory probably starts with the Jets defense shutting down the Browns rushing attack and forcing Jacoby Brissett to beat the Jets through the air.

It's the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns in week 2 of the 2022 New York Jets season.