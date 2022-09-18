Jets Open As 4.5 Point Underdogs vs Bengals

The New York Jets beat the Cleveland Browns on the road yesterday, 31 - 30, for their first win of the 2022 season. Joe Flacco led a furious rally in the last two minutes of the game as the Jets overcame a 13 point deficit to pull out a game that looked lost.

Now the Jets come back home to face the defending AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals. With a high-powered offense featuring Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, the Bengals are an extremely tough challenge for any defense. However, the Bengals’ offensive line is a work in progress, and Burrow has been under enormous pressure in the first two games of this season, both of which resulted in losses for the Bengals. If the Jets defense can get a lot of pressure on Burrow they should have a chance to keep this game winnable.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 4.5 point underdogs against the Bengals on Sunday. That seems like a fair spread for a young Jets team facing the defending AFC champions. The 2022 Jets defense has yet to face a high-powered passing attack like the Bengals. If the Jets can’t put a ton of pressure on Burrow this will be a stern test for the Jets secondary.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. The Jets just won what for all intents and purposes was an unwinnable game, down two touchdowns with two minutes left and no timeouts. If the Jets can pull off that miracle, a win this coming week against the Bengals is certainly not impossible. The Jets have some pretty decent offensive weapons of their own if Joe Flacco can get the ball to them. It can happen.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +170/Cincinnati Bengals -200.

The Over/Under for the game is 43.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?