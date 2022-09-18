Week 2 Late Games Open Thread

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

There aren’t a lot of compelling matchups in the late games this week. In a weird development, of the ten teams playing in the late afternoon, only the Seattle Seahawks have a win to their name.

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Dallas Cowboys in a game that looked like a great early season matchup until Dak Prescott got injured. Now Cooper Rush slides in as Prescott’s replacement, and the game looks a lot less interesting.

Perhaps the best of the late afternoon games has the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray for the Cardinals and Derek Carr for the Raiders are two quarterbacks capable of putting on a show. Perhaps we’ll see an old-fashioned shootout in this one.

In a throwback game we have the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Seattle Seahawks. This used to be must see TV. It still has some interest as a division rivalry game. But Trey Lance at quarterback for the 49ers and Geno Smith at quarterback for the Seahawks lack star power.

In the other late afternoon games the Atlanta Falcons face off against the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans clash with the Denver Broncos.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.