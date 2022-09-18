SNF: Packers vs Bears Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight the Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers at legendary Lambeau Field.

The Packers got off to a rocky start to the 2022 season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings in a dismal 23 - 7 loss. Aaron Rodgers looked like he was having trouble trusting his almost all new collection of receivers and the Packers couldn’t get anything going on offense. A home loss against the Bears to go 0-2 in the division to start the season would be devastating for the Packers.

Unlike the Packers, the Bears got off to a surprisingly good start to the 2022 season, defeating the San Francisco 49ers at home 19 - 10. The Bears couldn’t get anything going on offense. They were limited to just 204 total yards. However, the Bears defense held the 49ers’ passing game in check and generated a couple of turnovers to give the Bears just enough to open with a victory.

This division rivalry has been completely one-sided in recent years. The Packers have won 11 of the last 12 games between these two teams, and the Bears have not won at Lambeau since 2015. Despite the Packers’ struggles on offense in week one, I expect the Packers to continue to dominate the Bears in Green Bay. In a game featuring Aaron Rodger and Justin Fields at quarterback, I know which way I’d bet.

I like the Packers at home in this game. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.

Let us know your pick below, and use this thread to discuss the game.