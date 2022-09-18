Jets vs Browns Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are on the road visiting the Cleveland Browns today at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

It looks like this will be glorious weather for the fans out at the stadium. Skies will be mostly sunny to start the game, transitioning to partly cloudy as the game progresses. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph out of the west southwest throughout the game. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, in the low to mid 80s throughout the game. Humidity will be moderate, in the mid to upper 50s throughout the game. The risk of precipitation will be near zero. This looks like an absolutely gorgeous day for fans at the game. Players may be slightly impacted by the unseasonably warm temperatures, but with humidity moderate the conditions should not present too many problems. All in all for the players the weather looks to be not much of a factor, as neither the winds nor the temperatures look likely to be extreme enough to play much a role in the outcome of the game.

Enjoy the game everybody.