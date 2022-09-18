How to watch Jets vs. Browns in Week 2

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region. The New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET, with DraftKings Sportsbook having the Jets as 6.5-point underdogs.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets at Browns early on CBS

Panthers at Giants early on FOX

Bengals at Cowboys late on FOX

Today’s game between the Jets and the Browns is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 pm Eastern on CBS. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will be calling the game.

As was the case last week, the broadcast footprint for this game will be limited. Outside New York you will get this game on your local CBS affiliate in the Albany, Syracuse, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo markets. Everybody else will need to make alternate arrangements using DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket. A streaming version of Sunday Ticket is available to those who live in apartments that cannot get a satellite dish as well as students. Go to DirecTV’s website for more information.

The entire nation will see Bears at Packers tonight on NBC, Titans at Bills tomorrow night on ESPN, and Vikings at Eagles tomorrow night on ABC.