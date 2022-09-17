NFL Picks for Week 2 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the New York Jets are 6.5 point underdogs on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. That’s a pretty fair spread. The Browns have a good defense, an outstanding running game, edge rushers that project to give the Jets all kinds of trouble, and a quarterback in Jacoby Brissett who can conservatively manage a victory if not asked to do too much. At home, against a Jets team that unfortunately features a statuesque Joe Flacco under center, a rookie at right tackle, and an offensive line that was terrible in pass protection last week, the Browns should have enough to take this game. Browns over the Jets.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

