Jets Fans Want Mike White to Take Over at Quarterback

After Joe Flacco’s shaky 2022 debut, we asked whether you want the veteran to remain in the lineup this week. The results were an overwhelming no.

54% of fans polled want Mike White in at quarterback. Amazingly, Flacco actually finished third. Preseason hero Chris Streveler got slightly more votes than Flacco. This is quite a contrast with our poll from a month ago when Flacco had 69% of the vote. (Please note that since Zach Wilson was ruled out for the Cleveland game, he was not an option in the poll.)

Confidence in Flacco has clearly collapsed after his ugly preseason finale and Week 1 performance. It has also dropped in the team as a whole.

Confidence in the Jets fell to 59% this week. It was 77% one week ago and 91% before Zach Wilson’s injury.

I predict another major move next week. The direction of that move will align with the results in Sunday’s game.

