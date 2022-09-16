Podcast: Jets vs. Browns Preview

The Jets are in Cleveland on Sunday for a Week 2 game against the Browns. Today’s podcast is a preview of the game.

With starting quarterbacks in the lineup for both teams, we might expect big plays to be limited. Cleveland has a talented running back duo. The Jets have a promising young running back duo of their own. These backs could take centerstage in the game.

Since big plays could be at a minimum, the splash plays the teams do produce could have an outsized impact on the outcome. The Jets need to figure out ways to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers and limit the breakdowns that plagued the defense last week.

And in a game of field position, special teams will matter. The Jets need a better performance from their kicking specialists in the season’s second week.

Thanks as always for watching or listening.