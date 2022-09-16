New York Jets Flight Connections 9/16/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The weekend is officially here, and that means there’s only two more days until we see Jets football. If the team wants to have success, regardless of who’s at QB, they need to stop the Browns’ duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. It’s likely those will be the focal points for the Browns offense. If the Jets can put up a run-stopping performance like they did against the Ravens, there’s a decent chance the team can walk away with a win. Jacoby Brissett shouldn’t tear apart the Jets secondary, so forcing the ball in his hands is the best bet for the Jets. We’ll see if they’re able to execute that game plan. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Game Preview Podcast with Cynthia Frelund | Jets at Browns (S2E2)

Jake Brown - 'Gang's All Here' Podcast Episode 106: Jets vs. Browns preview

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Thursday

Joe Summers - 3 Reasons the Jets Will Upset The Browns in Week 2

Vitor Paiva - The NY Jets’ complete gameplan for defeating Browns

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets must stop Browns' 1-2 punch of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Andy Vasquez - Here are 3 problems the Jets’ offense must fix before facing Myles Garrett and Browns defense

Michael Nania - NY Jets must overcome 3 major mismatches vs. Browns

Michael Nania - 5 brutal stats the NY Jets must improve in Week 2

Randy Lange - 5 Players to Watch When Jets Go on the Road to Tackle the Browns

Randy Lange - Mike LaFleur Tries to Untangle Web of Pass/Run Balance in Time for Cleveland

Garrett Stepien - Mike LaFleur explains why Joe Flacco remains Jets' starting QB entering Week 2 at Browns

David Wyatt-Hupton - Taking Receipts: Lessons Learned

SNY - Bart Scott reacts to Robert Saleh's receipt comments | Jets Game Plan

Mike Mitchell - 6 changes the NY Jets need to make to their roster ASAP

Caroline Hendershot - Jets Rookie RT Max Mitchell Off to a ‘Solid’ Start

Ethan Sears - Jets receiver Garrett Wilson adjusting to NFL expectations

Ethan Sears - Jets like Kwon Alexander's 'legendary' energy

Zack Rosenblatt - The Jets’ D.J. Reed, a dad gone too soon and a family story of fortitude

John Pullano - Philadelphia-Tough Will Parks 'Ready to Go' If Number Is Called

Ryan Moran - New York Jets Week 1: Tale of the tape

Max Goodman - New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Class Was Disastrous For Rebuild

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Steve Thompson

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.