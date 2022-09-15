TNF: Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction and Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown. The Chiefs are four point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both these teams feature superstar quarterbacks leading offenses that can put points up in a hurry. The Chiefs are led by former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who at 27 is entering into the peak years of his career. Mahomes is widely considered one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Chargers counter with Justin Herbert, who at just 23 years old last year put up 5000+ passing yards and 38 touchdown passes. Herbert’s career trajectory suggests it may not be long before he challenges for the unofficial title of the NFL’s best quarterback.

The Chiefs have won three of the last five matchups between these two teams, but the Chargers have taken the last two meetings in Kansas City. The Chiefs have never led a game against the Chargers at the end of regulation time since Justin Herbert came into the league, with both of their wins coming in overtime.

This game has the potential to turn into a highly entertaining slugfest. In the end I’m taking the Chargers over the Chiefs for their third straight road victory against Kansas City.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let us know your pick below, and use this thread to discuss the game.