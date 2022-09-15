Podcast: Jets-Browns Talk With Garrett Bush and Jeff Lloyd

Today’s podcast is our latest installment of Crossover Thursday. I join Jeff Lloyd and Garrett Bush, the co-hosts of Locked On Browns to discuss the Week 2 matchup between the Jets and the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Both teams will be playing backup quarterbacks in this game. It could lead to a low scoring game. Garrett, Jeff, and I discuss what both teams need to do to win. We also discuss key matchups on both sides of the ball. The Jets have a potential edge at receiver if Joe Flacco can get the ball to his playmakers. They have a potential problem at tackle against Cleveland’s edge rushers. And Sauce Gardner’s matchup is just intriguing.

We also make our picks for the game. Do I go with my heart or my head? Tune in to find out.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Thanks for watching and/or listening.