New York Jets Flight Connections 9/15/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Zach Wilson has returned to practice, and he’s already looking good moving through drills. Though he’s not going to start this week, he may find himself starting by Week 3; at least, that we hope. For this week however, the call for Mike White has gone deaf. Robert Saleh has chosen to stick with veteran Joe Flacco. This decision isn’t as critical as it could’ve been if Wilson was out for an extended period of time. That being said, the Jets still need to muster a win against a team that will be without its starting quarterback. We’ll see how it all plays out soon. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 2 Jets at Browns

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Wednesday

Max Goodman - New York Jets Sign Punter as Starter Braden Mann Battles Back Injury

Michael Nania - Zach Wilson looks fresh in return to NY Jets practice (Video)

Randy Lange - Joe Flacco Will Remain Jets' Starting QB for Game 2 at Cleveland

Rich Cimini - New York Jets sticking with Joe Flacco as starting QB in Week 2

Brian Costello - Jets sticking with Joe Flacco at quarterback against Browns

Danny Abriano - Joe Flacco to start for Jets in Week 2 against Browns

Andy Vasquez - Jets sticking with Joe Flacco for Week 2 vs. Browns | Is Robert Saleh making right call?

Max Goodman - Why New York Jets Are Sticking With Joe Flacco at Quarterback

Bridget Hyland - Ex-Jets QB says if Robert Saleh should bench Joe Flacco for Mike White

David Wyatt-Hupton - Positivity

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets motivated by Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' comment

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh on receipts declaration: 'Not the Same Old Jets'

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh explains why he vowed revenge against critics in ‘passionate moment’

Phillip Martinez - Jets' Robert Saleh elaborates on 'receipts' remark: I was 'defending the locker room'

Kristen Wong - NY Jets still hoping to break their September losing streak

Michael Nania - 5 biggest plays that doomed NY Jets in season-opening loss

Andy Vasquez - Jets stock report: Who impressed Week 1 and who needs to step up Week 2

Blake Pace - New York Jets Studs and Duds From Week 1 Loss to Baltimore Ravens

Benjamin Jacob - NY Jets rookie stock report following Week 1 loss to the Ravens

Michael Nania - How did NY Jets OT Max Mitchell look in debut? | Film

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Reviewing Mike LaFleur's Week 1 game plan

Justin Fried - NY Jets run defense was historically dominant against Lamar Jackson

Jack Bell - Quincy Williams: Jets Linebackers Embrace 'Villain' Roles

Matt Musico - Rex Ryan: Zach Wilson probably Jets' most skillful QB since Joe Namath

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign S Will Parks to Active Roster

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.