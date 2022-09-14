Joe Flacco to Start at QB for the Jets Week 2 vs. Browns

It comes as no surprise, but the Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback this weekend against the Cleveland Browns. Rich Cimini broke the story.

Joe Flacco will remain the Jets’ starting QB this week, per source. Not a surprise. On Monday, Robert Saleh indicated Flacco would “likely” start, although he did open the door a crack. Don’t get the impression that benching Flacco for Mike White was strongly considered. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2022

This comes as no surprise. Saleh never sounded like he was seriously considering making a quarterback change this week.

There wasn’t anything redeemable about Flacco’s performance against Baltimore. His productive days in the NFL ended years ago. The veteran quarterback wasn’t the only problem with the Jets offense, but he might have been the biggest. The offense will struggle to make big plays in the passing game with Flacco’s inability to extend plays and propensity to look for his checkdown target.

Why is Flacco still in there? It probably has more to do with the alternative than it does with him. Mike White also doesn’t have much ability to produce big plays. On top of that, he has been more mistake-prone than Flacco when he has seen the field.

I am sure there are some Chris Streveler fans out there, but I don’t get the sense the Jets are seriously considering making the practice squad quarterback a starter.