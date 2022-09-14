Jets Week 2 Podcast Mailbag

Today our weekly podcast mailbag returns after a one week hiatus. Due to the start of the season and various other scheduling quirks, we weren’t able to have a Week 1 mailbag. Have no fear. It is back for Week 2 of the season. Thanks as always to those who sent in questions for the mailbag. As usual, there were more great questions submitted than there was time to answer all of them. If your question for this week went unanswered, feel free to resubmit it for a future mailbag installment.

In this mailbag we look at realistic expectations for the Jets for the 2022 season, Joe Douglas’ problems filling certain roles on the roster, whether Robert Saleh is on the hot seat (already), which receiver should lose playing time to get Garrett Wilson on the field, and more.

