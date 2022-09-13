Jets Sign Ty Long to Practice Squad After Working Four Punters Out

Update: The Jets signed Ty Long, but there is a twist. Long has been signed to the practice squad. Mann might get to see one more game, but he seems to be on notice since another punter is in the organization.

New York Jets signed punter Ty Long to practice squad, per a league source, after working him out along with Joseph Charlton, Jake Julien and Michael Palardy @PFN365 #NYJets — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 13, 2022

Long averaged 46.5 yards per punt across three seasons with the Chargers.

The Jets spent their Tuesday having four punters work out for them.

The #Jets worked out four punters today:



Joseph Charlton

Jake Jullen

Ty Long

Michael Palardy — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 13, 2022

Experience:



Charlton: 22 games (JAX, CAR)

Long: 49 games (LAC)

Palardy: 72 games (CAR, MIA)

Julien: 0 games — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 13, 2022

This seems ominous for Braden Mann.

Mann has been a disappointment since the Jets picked him in 2020 out of Texas A&M. As a rookie, he ranked near the bottom of the league both in total punting average and net average. He missed time early in his second season and showed some improvement. However, veteran punter Thomas Morestead outperformed Mann during the injury. At the time I wondered whether the Jets would regret choosing Mann over Morestead.

Mann’s third season did not get off to much of a better start as a 20 yard kick set up an important Baltimore touchdown in the second half of Sunday’s game. That might have been the last straw.

At the very least, these events show that the Jets aren’t fooling around with their punter spot. The fact they are working people out shows that they are looking at all of their options.