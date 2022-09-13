 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Sign Ty Long to Practice Squad After Working Four Punters Out

By John B
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason - Falcons at Jets Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Update: The Jets signed Ty Long, but there is a twist. Long has been signed to the practice squad. Mann might get to see one more game, but he seems to be on notice since another punter is in the organization.

Long averaged 46.5 yards per punt across three seasons with the Chargers.

The Jets spent their Tuesday having four punters work out for them.

This seems ominous for Braden Mann.

Mann has been a disappointment since the Jets picked him in 2020 out of Texas A&M. As a rookie, he ranked near the bottom of the league both in total punting average and net average. He missed time early in his second season and showed some improvement. However, veteran punter Thomas Morestead outperformed Mann during the injury. At the time I wondered whether the Jets would regret choosing Mann over Morestead.

Mann’s third season did not get off to much of a better start as a 20 yard kick set up an important Baltimore touchdown in the second half of Sunday’s game. That might have been the last straw.

At the very least, these events show that the Jets aren’t fooling around with their punter spot. The fact they are working people out shows that they are looking at all of their options.

