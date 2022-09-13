2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Wake Me Up When September Ends

The New York Jets began the 2022 NFL season the same way they have begun every NFL season since 2019 - with a loss. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Jets 24 - 9 on opening day of the 2022 season. Despite playing some good defense early on, the Jets could never really get anything going on offense until it was too late. The Jets picked up a meaningless touchdown late in the 4th quarter to make the final score slightly more respectable, but this game was never much in doubt after halftime. How did the power rankings feel about this loss? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

32) New York Jets Well, the New York Jets game against Baltimore went about as well as one would think. Joe Flacco starting an NFL game in 2022 isn’t a good time for anybody, including Flacco, who is as much of a statue in the pocket as one could be. While the Jets made improvements to their secondary in the offseason, Devin Duvernay had their number in contested situations, and Lamarcus Joyner botched his quarters coverage responsibility that led to a 55-yard Rashod Bateman touchdown. There’s no reason Mike White shouldn’t get a shot to start for this football team, either to improve his value as a backup elsewhere or to cement his backup status in New York.

Sports Illustrated

31. New York Jets (0-1) Last week: Loss vs. Baltimore, 24-9 Next week: at Cleveland The Jets played a superior Ravens team tough for as long as they could on Sunday. This roster is still asking a lot out of its rookies. Judge Robert Saleh and the rest of their staff by moments like these, not necessarily the scoreboard for now.

New York Post

30. New York Jets 0-1 (Last week 24) Dropped passes. Missed blocks. Fumbles. Blown coverages. Name a sloppy mistake and the Jets made it during a 24-9 loss to the Ravens. Joe Flacco has lost his last seven starts but will make at least two more with Zach Wilson sidelined … unless head coach Robert Saleh caves to the fans calling for third-stringer Mike White.

ESPN

32. New York Jets (0-1) Preseason ranking: 30 Rookie who stood out: CB Sauce Gardner The No. 4 overall pick was very good in his debut. He played every defensive snap, broke up a long pass in the end zone and allowed only two receptions for 19 yards on four targets as the nearest defender, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The Jets allowed three touchdown passes to Lamar Jackson, but Gardner wasn’t in the area on any of them. A couple of times, he was used on the Ravens’ big tight ends because of his size (6-foot-3). That kind of versatility makes him a useful chess piece for the defensive coaches. No doubt, some teams will go after the rookie more than the Ravens did, but he passed his first test easily. — Rich Cimini

USA Today

32. Jets: Sunday’s loss, coupled with the Giants’ win, officially makes NYJ the league’s worst team (22-60) since start of the 2017 season.

Well, that didn’t take long. One week in and the rebuilt Jets have already sunk down into last place in many of the power rankings. Nowhere to go but up from here.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?