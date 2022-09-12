MNF: Seahawks vs Broncos Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 1. The first Monday Night game of the 2022 NFL regular season. Tonight the Denver Broncos travel to Seattle, Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks. This one looks like a mismatch on paper, but things might look different on the field.

The storyline for this game is simple. In his first NFL game since leaving the Seattle Seahawks, future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson returns to his old haunts to take on his old teammates. Wilson, in a well publicized breakup with the Seahawks, grew disenchanted over the years with Seattle’s conservative game plans, with his tight leash in the offense, and with the Seahawks’ failure to consider his input when putting together game plans. By last year the rift became irreparable, and Wilson made it known he wanted out of Seattle. The Seahawks dithered for a long time but eventually dealt Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and here we are.

The Seahawks replaced Wilson with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback. That ... is not good. In any game where one team has Russell Wilson at quarterback and the other team has Geno Smith, I’m not likely to favor the team featuring Smith. It might be fun to watch ex-Jet Geno Smith light up the Broncos and pull off the improbable win. It might be fun, but it’s not the way to bet. I like Russell Wilson and the Broncos to light up the Seahawks in Wilson’s homecoming. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let us know your pick below, and use this thread to discuss the game.