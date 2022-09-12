Podcast: Ravens 24 Jets 9

The Jets fell to 0-1 yesterday as they dropped the 2022 season opener to the Baltimore Ravens 24-9 at MetLife Stadium. On today’s podcast we recap this defeat.

It felt to me like the Jets had opportunities to make this game. The contest swung on a few key plays. There was a bit of bad luck, but mainly the Jets just failed to execute in these key moments. Thus the game got away from them in the second half. There were numerous culprits, but Joe Flacco’s play really cost the Jets. The veteran quarterback looked completely incapable of executing the offense in this game.

There were some positives, namely the defense and the play of the rookie class. We will also get into this on today’s episode.

